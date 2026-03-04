Left Menu

EU Defends Spain Against U.S. Trade Threats

The EU's industry chief, Stephane Sejourne, warns that U.S. threats to cut trade with Spain represent a broader threat to the European Union. This statement follows President Trump's warning of a trade embargo after Spain refused U.S. military base access for missions related to Iran strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:44 IST
The European Union's industry chief, Stephane Sejourne, issued a stern warning on Wednesday, describing U.S. threats to cut trade with Spain as an affront to the entire bloc.

Sejourne told reporters that, "A threat to one member state is a threat to the whole European Union." His remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of a potential full trade embargo on Spain, following Spain's decision not to allow U.S. military use of its bases for missions targeting Iran.

The diplomatic rift underscores tensions between transatlantic allies, as the EU stands in solidarity with Spain against unilateral U.S. pressure, highlighting pressing trade and military concerns.

