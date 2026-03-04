Left Menu

U.S. Military Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

A U.S. military submarine struck and sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, leading to a rescue operation by Sri Lanka's navy for Iranian sailors. The incident, part of the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, resulted in 101 missing crew members and 32 rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. military submarine launched a strike that sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, triggering a significant rescue operation. The details, disclosed by three U.S. officials on Wednesday, indicate heightened tensions as the international community watches closely.

Sri Lanka's armed forces responded swiftly to a distress call, successfully rescuing 32 survivors while recovering multiple bodies from the sea. Reports, however, are conflicting on the number of individuals unaccounted for, with some navy sources denying claims of 101 missing sailors.

This decisive military action is part of a larger offensive against Iran, which began on Saturday. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the destruction of 17 other Iranian vessels, forecasting the dismantling of Iran's naval capabilities. Tensions in the region remain high as global reactions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

