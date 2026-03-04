Left Menu

Santner Steers Kiwi Strategy in Semifinal Clash

Mitchell Santner, captain of New Zealand, wins the toss and decides to bowl against South Africa in the T20 World Cup semifinal. New Zealand's lineup features James Neesham replacing Matt Henry, while South Africa makes three changes with Rabada, Jansen, and Maharaj returning to the team.

Updated: 04-03-2026 18:44 IST
In a strategic move at the T20 World Cup semifinal, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against a formidable South African side.

The Kiwis adjusted their lineup by introducing James Neesham, taking the place of Matt Henry, to enhance their competitive edge.

Meanwhile, South Africa made significant changes, showcasing Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in an effort to solidify their chances in this high-stakes encounter.

