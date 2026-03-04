Santner Steers Kiwi Strategy in Semifinal Clash

In a strategic move at the T20 World Cup semifinal, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against a formidable South African side.

The Kiwis adjusted their lineup by introducing James Neesham, taking the place of Matt Henry, to enhance their competitive edge.

Meanwhile, South Africa made significant changes, showcasing Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in an effort to solidify their chances in this high-stakes encounter.