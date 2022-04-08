Czech Republic will spend 2 bln euros on looking after Ukraine refugees in 2022 - minister

The Czech Republic's costs for handling the influx of refugees from Ukraine this year are estimated at 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Friday.

The country has issued 272,000 special visas to Ukrainian refugees as of April 7, the interior ministry said. ($1 = 0.9203 euros)

