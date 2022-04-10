Left Menu

JSPL plans to set up India's second coal gasification plant at Raigarh

In steel, our aim is to produce at least 50 per cent steel of our capacity through such green technologies which are environment-friendly, Sharma said.The MD had earlier said India has coal reserves for another 300 years and the domestic industry should use coal through the gasification process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:26 IST
JSPL plans to set up India's second coal gasification plant at Raigarh
Jindal Steel and Power Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSPL has plans of setting up a coal gasification plant -- the second in the country -- at its Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh, company's MD V R Sharma said.

The company is already using the coal gasification technology to produce steel at its plant in Angul, Odisha.

The 2 million tonne per annum production capacity plant, inaugurated in 2018, holds the distinction of being India's first and the only plant producing steel from 'swadeshi' coal using the coal gasification technology.

''As part of our mission to promote diversification of usage of coal, we will be setting one more coal gasification plant at our plant in Raigarh,'' the MD said adding it will be second such plant in the country.

When asked about the likely investment for the project, he said, ''It will be pre-mature to quote any figure. We are evaluating it and will reach a final investment figure soon.'' Explaining the gasification process, Sharma said coal is converted into syngas which can further be used for producing power, petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Syngas can be also used in sponge iron making, by the glass and ceramic industry and even in cooking. Further, India can produce the cheapest hydrogen through the coal gasification route, the MD said.

Replying to a question related to the capacity of the proposed gasification plant, he said it will be of similar capacity being operational at Angul.

''Our government is promoting and encouraging use of alternative use of energy across various sectors like auto etc. In steel, our aim is to produce at least 50 per cent steel of our capacity through such green technologies which are environment-friendly,'' Sharma said.

The MD had earlier said India has coal reserves for another 300 years and the domestic industry should use coal through the gasification process. Besides steel, aluminum, power, copper etc are the sectors which use coal to run plants. The gasification technology will also help India overcome the shortage of oil, gas, methanol, ammonia, urea and other products, making the country Aatmanirbhar, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022