Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:00 IST
Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.
Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic metres for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.
