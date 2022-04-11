Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:00 IST
Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.

Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic metres for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

