'AAP does not make false promises like other parties': Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP in Punjab has fulfilled its first poll promise of free electricity as it does not make false promises like other parties, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the Punjab government will "save money" by ending corruption in the state and put it on the path of progress.

"The AAP does what it says and does not make false promises like other parties," he said, congratulating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his government's decision to provide free power supply to the people of the state.

"An honest and patriotic government with clear intentions has come in Punjab. We will not allow lack of funds come in the way of progress," said the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Mann announced 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.

Addressing a gathering at an event in Chandigarh, Mann also said there will be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial consumers, while free power to the farming community will continue.

The state's information and public relations department advertised the announcement in various newspapers that came out Saturday morning. AAP's newly elected Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann for fulfilling the party's first poll promise and hailed Kejriwal for choosing the "right person" for the chief ministerial post in the state.

Replying to queries at a press conference at the party headquarters here, he hit out at the SAD and Congress leaders for raising questions and doubting Punjab government's ability to provide 300 units of free electricity when the state's finances are groaning with deficits.

"I need not answer their questions. People of Punjab have given them a very good reply," Chadha said.

"I only want to tell them -- just keep watching how much work this government does," he said. Asked about the state's financial health, the AAP MP said the Punjab government has an "objective plan" ready for fulfilling "all the promises" that it has made to the people of Punjab.

The Punjab government's decision -- coming within a month of Mann's becoming the chief minister -- is the "first gift" to the people of the state, he said. The AAP leader said previous governments of the SAD and Congress have left Punjab in a "miserable condition".

"It will take too much hard work to make Punjab prosperous and happy once again," he said.

Free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab assembly election. Kejriwal had first made the promise June last year.

