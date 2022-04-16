Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+, Ukraine in phone call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "gave a positive assessment" of joint work in the OPEC+ format during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin said.
