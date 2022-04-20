Left Menu

Employee of defunct Assam paper mill dies failing to pay for treatment

An employee of a defunct paper mill, earlier owned by Hindustan Paper Corporation HPC, in Assams Cachar district died due to illness after failing to pay for his treatment, its union said on Wednesday.With this, 103 employees of HPC have died after its two mills in Cachar and Nagaon became non-operational. The Assam government though has agreed to a relief package for the rescue of the workers, funds are yet to be released, JACRU said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:28 IST
Employee of defunct Assam paper mill dies failing to pay for treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a defunct paper mill, earlier owned by Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC), in Assam's Cachar district, died due to illness after failing to pay for his treatment, its union said on Wednesday.

With this, 103 employees of HPC have died after its two mills in Cachar and Nagaon became non-operational. While the Cachar unit stopped functioning in October 2015, the Nagaon mill in Jagiroad became defunct in March 2017.

Rajendra Kumar Daloi, a native of Cuttack in Odisha, died on Monday at the age of 58, Joint Action Committee of Recognised Union (JACRU) of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills said.

He was suffering from kidney-related ailments but could not afford treatment due to financial crisis owing to non-payment of salary, it claimed.

This is the 18th death since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came into power in May last year, the JACRU said.

The Assam government on March 28 announced that it has acquired the two defunct paper mills of HPC for Rs 375 crore. The Assam government though has agreed to a relief package for the rescue of the workers, funds are yet to be released, JACRU said. No salary has been paid to the staff of Cachar and Nagaon units since January and March of 2017, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022