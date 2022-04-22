Left Menu

White House confident Europe will close off Russian energy exports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:20 IST
A senior White House adviser said on Friday he is confident Europe is determined to close off remaining Russian oil and gas exports as Moscow's war in Ukraine drags on.

"I have confidence that Europe is getting the message and they are determined to close off this last source of export revenue," Daleep Singh, deputy White House national security adviser, said in an interview with CNN.

The United States is con

