A third of gas exports to Europe via Ukraine in danger due to Russian forces - Naftogaz

One third of gas exports from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine could be lost if Russian forces continue disrupting operations in newly occupied areas, the head of Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said on Saturday.

Russia is the 27-nation EU's top gas supplier and its invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about possible disruptions, which sent prices to record highs in March.

