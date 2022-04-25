Russia: Oil depot fire won't cause shortages

Left Menu

Russias Energy Ministry says a massive fire at an oil depot in western Russia will not cause fuel shortages.The ministry said in a statement that Mondays fire inflicted damage to a depot containing diesel fuel in Bryansk, and authorities are dealing with the consequences of the blaze.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:48 IST
Russia's Energy Ministry says a massive fire at an oil depot in western Russia will not cause fuel shortages.

The ministry said in a statement that Monday's fire inflicted damage to a depot containing diesel fuel in Bryansk, and authorities are dealing with the consequences of the blaze. The ministry said fuel supplies to consumers haven't been interrupted and noted that the region has enough diesel fuel for 15 days.

The Emergencies Ministry said earlier that a huge blaze erupted overnight at the depot owned by Transneft-Druzhba, a subsidiary of the Russian state-controlled company Transneft, which operates the western-bound Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline carrying crude to Europe. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze, and whether it could affect deliveries to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

