Poland ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil, says minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:46 IST
Poland ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil, says minister
Anna Moskwa Image Credit: Instagram / anna_moskwa_
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is ready to help Germany import non-Russian oil, its climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, as its Western neighbor aims to find an alternative to Russian supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

"We are ready to express our solidarity with Germany...and support them in their complete departure from oil, from Russian resources," Moskwa told state-owned Polskie Radio.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

