Polish president says there will be legal action over gas stoppage

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:00 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
Poland's president said on Wednesday he was sure legal action would be taken against Russia's Gazprom for breach of contract after it stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

"Basic legal principles have been broken, violated," Andrzej Duda said during a visit to the Czech capital Prague. "Appropriate legal steps will be taken and there will be appropriate compensation from Gazprom for violations of the provisions of the contract."

