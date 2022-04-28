Left Menu

Uniper to pay for Russian gas via Russia account- paper

This offers wiggle room some countries could try to use to keep buying Russian gas against Western currencies. The European Commission said last week that if buyers of Russian gas confirmed payment was complete once they had deposited euros, as opposed to later when the euros have been converted to roubles, that would not breach sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 05:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 05:46 IST
Uniper will transfer payments for Russian gas to a Russian bank and no longer to a Europe-based bank, the German power utility told newspaper Rheinische Post on Thursday. "The plan is to make our payments in euros to an account in Russia," the daily paper cited a Uniper spokesperson as saying.

Even though Russia has demanded rouble payments for its gas, the payments system it has proposed foresees the use of accounts at Gazprombank, which would convert payments made in euros or dollars into roubles. This offers wiggle room some countries could try to use to keep buying Russian gas against Western currencies.

The European Commission said last week that if buyers of Russian gas confirmed payment was complete once they had deposited euros, as opposed to later when the euros have been converted to roubles, that would not breach sanctions. Uniper on Wednesday said it considered Russian gas flows into Germany secure for now despite a halt in supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as transit volumes headed elsewhere would be unaffected, Germany's top importer of Russian gas said on Wednesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom earlier said it had halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in its toughest response so far to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9420 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

