U.S. sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite rhetoric- official

The United States does not believe that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

"We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)