U.S. sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite rhetoric- official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:04 IST
  Country:
  • United States

The United States does not believe that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

"We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

