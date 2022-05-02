German Chancellor Scholz declines to say if he would share a table with Putin at G20 summit
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:35 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to answer when asked if he would sit at a table with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit Indonesia is hosting later this year.
"We will decide on that if the matter arises," he said in an interview with ZDF public television. "It would be unwise to do anything else."
