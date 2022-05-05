Northeast Food Show begins in Meghalaya, Vietnam in focus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday inaugurated the Northeast Food Show here, allowing buyers and sellers from the region and Southeast Asian nations to connect with each other.

Meghalaya's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and Sikkim's Tourism Minister Bidu Singh Panth were also present.

The first food show was organised in 2019, and this is the second edition of the programme.

''This Northeast Food show is a great platform to bring different stakeholders together and increase the value of agri-horti products,'' Sangma said.

It is not only a food show but a platform where entrepreneurs, farmers, cooperative societies and Self Help Groups can grow exponentially, he said.

The food show brings together stakeholders from across the region as the international market looks at variety and scale that Meghalaya alone might not be able to provide, Sangma said.

''We are trying to expand and reach out to the Southeast Asian countries as well,'' he said.

Describing Vietnam as a 'shining example' in the food processing sector globally, he said the Northeast region can become a global platform and work together to market the products. ''I think Vietnam is one country which I have deep respect for, and I feel we can learn a lot from them,'' he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the ambassador of Vietnam Pham Sanh Chau who also attended the programme.

The Sikkim chief minister lauded Sangma for conceptualising such an event that promotes farmers and agripreneurs from across the region.

''Northeast is blessed with rich agro diversity. Through this show, different states of the region will be able to share their agriculture experience and collaborate for the progress of our great nation,'' Tamang said.

The inauguration function was also attended by Nepal Embassy Charge d'Affaire Ram Prasad Subedi, Japan's First Secretary to India Ikko Watenabe and leaders from Chile, Poland, Austria, the United Kingdom and European Union.

Officials from the Centre and other states were also present.

