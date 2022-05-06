Left Menu

Germany to help eastern EU states without ports access LNG -Scholz

Separately, Scholz and Fiala announced plans for the Czech Republic to send Russian-built heavy weapons that Ukraine's army was familiar with to the country while Germany would backfill them with modern Western weapons. Fiala said the scheme would be advantageous for Ukraine as well as the Czech Republic.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 00:29 IST
Germany to help eastern EU states without ports access LNG -Scholz
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will show solidarity with European Union countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas and oil, for example helping eastern states without ports in the North or Baltic Seas access liquefied natural gas (LNG), Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. Speaking after meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Scholz said many countries faced an even bigger challenge than Germany in reducing reliance on Russian energy imports.

Russian gas imports that arrive via pipeline account for more than 90% of gas consumption in the Czech Republic, which is landlocked, Fiala said. "We must be prepared to help countries that do not have direct access to the North or Baltic Sea and that must rely on us cooperating with them," Scholz said, adding that the details had yet to be worked out.

Germany earlier on Thursday took steps to ramp up LNG imports, renting four floating storage and regasification units and choosing the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven as the first handling hub. Separately, Scholz and Fiala announced plans for the Czech Republic to send Russian-built heavy weapons that Ukraine's army was familiar with to the country while Germany would backfill them with modern Western weapons.

Fiala said the scheme would be advantageous for Ukraine as well as the Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022