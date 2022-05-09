Left Menu

Agar trade to boost Tripura economy: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said agarwood-based trade will boost the states economy and fetch Rs 2,000-3000 crore turnover in the next three to four years.A business delegation from Loas has come here to explore feasibility of setting up agar-based industries in the state, he said.According to a study, the northeastern state has 70 lakh agar trees, and the government plans to utilise the resource for commercial purposes as it has great demand abroad.Recently, our chief secretary and principal chief conservator of forest PCCF have visited Laos and Vietnam to see the agar-based industries there.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 23:32 IST
Agar trade to boost Tripura economy: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said agarwood-based trade will boost the state's economy and fetch Rs 2,000-3000 crore turnover in the next three to four years.

A business delegation from Loas has come here to explore feasibility of setting up agar-based industries in the state, he said.

According to a study, the northeastern state has 70 lakh agar trees, and the government plans to utilise the resource for commercial purposes as it has great demand abroad.

"Recently, our chief secretary and principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) have visited Laos and Vietnam to see the agar-based industries there. Today, a team from Laos arrived here to explore the feasibility of setting up such industries,'' he said during a programme to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore.

Earlier, a huge quantity of agarwood was smuggled from Tripura as there was no permission for its trade from the state, Deb said.

''I have got permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to export 25,000 mt of agarwood. This will go a long way in boosting agar trade in the state.

''It will fetch Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 crore for the state in the next three to four years,'' the chief minister told one of the agar traders, who have come here.

"The man, who is originally from Assam, has been staying in Laos permanently to promote agar business there and has an annual business turnover of Rs 5,000 crore. He wants to plant agar trees and set up an agar-based industrial unit in the state", he said.

During the past four years, the state has made ''tremendous progress in infrastructure building'', the CM claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022