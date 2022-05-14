Left Menu

LeT terrorist planning to attack security forces, VIPs held in J-K

The Indian Army have arrested one terrorist for planning to target security forces and VIPs in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rafiabad and Sopore.

ANI | Rafiabad (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 10:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army have arrested one terrorist for planning to target security forces and VIPs in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rafiabad and Sopore. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone of Handwara.

"Acting on a specific input, the Rafiabad army along with Rafiabad police launched a joint operation at Rohama Rafiabad and apprehended one terrorist and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession," said an official statement by the Army. "It is pertinent to mention that the apprehended terrorist was working for terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning and tasked to attack and kill security forces and VIPs in Rafiabad and Sopore area," it added.

A case has been registered against Lone. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

