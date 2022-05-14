LeT terrorist planning to attack security forces, VIPs held in J-K
The Indian Army have arrested one terrorist for planning to target security forces and VIPs in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rafiabad and Sopore.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army have arrested one terrorist for planning to target security forces and VIPs in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rafiabad and Sopore. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone of Handwara.
"Acting on a specific input, the Rafiabad army along with Rafiabad police launched a joint operation at Rohama Rafiabad and apprehended one terrorist and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession," said an official statement by the Army. "It is pertinent to mention that the apprehended terrorist was working for terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was planning and tasked to attack and kill security forces and VIPs in Rafiabad and Sopore area," it added.
A case has been registered against Lone. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lt Gen BS Raju to be new Vice Chief of Army
Lebanon army says thwarts fresh migrant trafficking attempt
Army Boys Sports Company, SAIL Hockey Academy in semi-finals of Junior Men National C'ship
Coromandel International reports Q4 standalone PAT at Rs 183 cr
Fire breaks out in Udaipur forest in Rajasthan; Army helicopters pressed into service