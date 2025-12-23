India Pledges $450 Million Aid to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

In a strong display of solidarity, India has pledged a reconstruction package worth USD 450 million to aid Sri Lanka in rebuilding after the devastating effects of Cyclone Ditwah. The announcement came during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the island nation, where he met with top leaders, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

The aid package comprises USD 350 million in concessional lines of credit and USD 100 million in grants, targeting crucial sectors such as infrastructure, education, and agriculture. Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of swiftly delivering this assistance, especially in areas most affected by the cyclone. In a symbolic gesture of support, a 120-foot Bailey Bridge was inaugurated in Kilinochchi.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's relief mission, was initiated the day Cyclone Ditwah struck, delivering over 1,100 tonnes of aid and medical supplies. India's foreign policy continues to advocate for cooperative disaster response, reinforcing its commitment to Sri Lanka through strategic investments and tourism promotion. This multifaceted aid underscores the enduring bond between the two nations amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)