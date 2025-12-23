Left Menu

India Pledges $450 Million Aid to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

India has announced a $450 million reconstruction package for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to help rebuild infrastructure, including roads and bridges. This partnership strengthens the historical and economic ties between India and Sri Lanka amid the ongoing recovery from natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:30 IST
India Pledges $450 Million Aid to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a strong display of solidarity, India has pledged a reconstruction package worth USD 450 million to aid Sri Lanka in rebuilding after the devastating effects of Cyclone Ditwah. The announcement came during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the island nation, where he met with top leaders, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

The aid package comprises USD 350 million in concessional lines of credit and USD 100 million in grants, targeting crucial sectors such as infrastructure, education, and agriculture. Jaishankar emphasized the urgency of swiftly delivering this assistance, especially in areas most affected by the cyclone. In a symbolic gesture of support, a 120-foot Bailey Bridge was inaugurated in Kilinochchi.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's relief mission, was initiated the day Cyclone Ditwah struck, delivering over 1,100 tonnes of aid and medical supplies. India's foreign policy continues to advocate for cooperative disaster response, reinforcing its commitment to Sri Lanka through strategic investments and tourism promotion. This multifaceted aid underscores the enduring bond between the two nations amid challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025