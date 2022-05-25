Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt grants community forest rights to village inside national park

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:19 IST
Chhattisgarh govt grants community forest rights to village inside national park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Community forest resources rights (CFRR) certificates were handed over to residents of a village located inside a national park in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Chhattisgarh thus became the second state in the country after Odisha to recognize community forest rights inside a national park area, Bastar Collector Rajat Bansal told PTI.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the residents of Gudiyapadar during his 'Bhent Mulakat' interaction program held at Nangur village and handed over CFRR certificates to them, he said.

Gudiyapadar, a hamlet of 29 households of the Gond tribal community inside the Kanger Valley national park, was not even recognized as a full-fledged village due to its small size and remoteness, Bansal said.

The grant of community forest rights will empower villagers, encourage community based conservation and strengthen livelihood means and food security for them, he added. After getting CFRR, the villagers put down their bows and arrows before their deity, and vowed to protect biodiversity and never to hunt wild animal, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022