Symbolic misgovernance going on in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi

A day after Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the incident depicts "symbolic misgovernance" going on in Punjab. Speaking to ANI Meenakshi Lekhi said, "This is not the first murder, it's the 90th murder since they (AAP government in Punjab) have come to power. Sidhu Moose Wala's murder with 30 rounds is just symbolic misgovernance which is going on in the state."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM)-led Punjab government is being criticized by opposition leaders over Moose Wala's killing which took place just a day after State police revoked the security of 420 people including Punjab Singer who joined Congress in December last year. Opposition leaders in Punjab Assemble have been demanding the resignation of Bhagwant Mann since Moose Wala's murder took place yesterday.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 420 persons including him. Meanwhile, Blaming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, a party delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to dismiss the latter from his office.

Badal also demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the killing of Moose Wala that took place yesterday in the Mansa district of Punjab. Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma highly criticized the Punjab government and held it responsible for Moose Wala's murder. "Ever since this govt came to power, there's lawlessness. The government isn't being run by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It's a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)