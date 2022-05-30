Left Menu

Symbolic misgovernance going on in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi

A day after Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the incident depicts "symbolic misgovernance" going on in Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:21 IST
Symbolic misgovernance going on in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the incident depicts "symbolic misgovernance" going on in Punjab. Speaking to ANI Meenakshi Lekhi said, "This is not the first murder, it's the 90th murder since they (AAP government in Punjab) have come to power. Sidhu Moose Wala's murder with 30 rounds is just symbolic misgovernance which is going on in the state."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM)-led Punjab government is being criticized by opposition leaders over Moose Wala's killing which took place just a day after State police revoked the security of 420 people including Punjab Singer who joined Congress in December last year. Opposition leaders in Punjab Assemble have been demanding the resignation of Bhagwant Mann since Moose Wala's murder took place yesterday.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 420 persons including him. Meanwhile, Blaming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, a party delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit urging him to dismiss the latter from his office.

Badal also demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the killing of Moose Wala that took place yesterday in the Mansa district of Punjab. Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma highly criticized the Punjab government and held it responsible for Moose Wala's murder. "Ever since this govt came to power, there's lawlessness. The government isn't being run by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It's a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022