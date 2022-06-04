Left Menu

TN CM hands over e-vehicles to state pollution control board

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off 25 e-vehicles to be used by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials to reduce the carbon footprint.

The vehicles, procured at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore by the government, were handed over to the officials on the eve of World Environment Day.

The Chief Minister gave away 'Pasumai' awards to district collectors -- Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), D Mohan (Villupuram) and B Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai) -- in recognition of their efforts in protecting and promoting the environment.

Also, Stalin presented six satellite phones to officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department deployed at the Mullaiperiyar dam site and also at Mullaiperiyar and Thekkady camps to facilitate better communication.

