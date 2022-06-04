TN CM hands over e-vehicles to state pollution control board
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flagged off 25 e-vehicles to be used by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials to reduce the carbon footprint.
The vehicles, procured at a cost of Rs 3.42 crore by the government, were handed over to the officials on the eve of World Environment Day.
The Chief Minister gave away 'Pasumai' awards to district collectors -- Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), D Mohan (Villupuram) and B Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai) -- in recognition of their efforts in protecting and promoting the environment.
Also, Stalin presented six satellite phones to officials of Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department deployed at the Mullaiperiyar dam site and also at Mullaiperiyar and Thekkady camps to facilitate better communication.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre making efforts to connect startups to govt ecosystem: Union minister Chandrasekhar
Absolutely imperative for MSMEs to be digitised to pursue new opportunities in post COVID world: Union Minister Chandrasekhar
Madurai-Theni daily train service to begin from May 27
High-quality skill training can be social game changer: Union minister Chandrasekhar