Left Menu

Amarin to slash jobs as generic rivals dull U.S. prospects of heart drug

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:45 IST
Amarin to slash jobs as generic rivals dull U.S. prospects of heart drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amarin Corp Plc said on Monday it would cut its workforce by 40%, as the drugmaker's fish-oil derived heart drug faces stiff competition from generic rivals in the United States.

About 65% of Amarin's U.S. commercial team will be laid off as a result. "While we continue to see value in branded Vascepa in the U.S., the current operating landscape remains challenging with uncertainty related to future revenue from the U.S. business," Chief Executive Officer Karim Mikhail said in a statement.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Amarin's appeal of a patent loss around Vascepa, handing a win to generic drugmakers Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Amarin had sued Hikma and Dr. Reddy's in 2016, alleging that their proposed generic versions of Vascepa would infringe on the company's patents.

The U.S. patent loss led to a drop in sales of Vascepa in the full year ended December, dragging Amarin's revenue by 4%. Still, the job cuts and streamlined expenditure will help lower operating costs by about $100 million over the next year, backing Amarin's plans to boost Vascepa's uptake in Europe and other markets.

As of Dec. 31, the company had about 560 full-time employees across 10 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022