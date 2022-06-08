Left Menu

UK annual house prices slow for 3rd month in a row - Halifax

The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed in May for a third month in a row and a further cooling of demand is likely as households struggle with high inflation, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday. Prices rose by 10.5% compared with May last year, down from April's 10.8% increase to show the smallest increase since January.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:57 IST
UK annual house prices slow for 3rd month in a row - Halifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed in May for the third month in a row and further cooling of demand is likely as households struggle with high inflation, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Prices rose by 10.5% compared with May last year, down from April's 10.8% increase to show the smallest increase since January. Prices rose in monthly terms for an 11th consecutive month, up by 1.0% in May after a 1.2% increase in April.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said a shortage of homes for sale remained the main driver for house prices, despite a tightening cost-of-living squeeze as inflation approaches 10%. "However, the housing market has begun to show signs of cooling. Mortgage activity has started to come down and, coupled with the inflationary pressures currently exerted on household budgets, it's likely activity will start to slow," he said.

"So, there is perhaps one green shoot for prospective purchasers; with overall buying demand down compared to last year, we may be past the peak sellers' market." Nationwide, another mortgage lender has also said a slowdown in the housing market is likely.

Bank of England data published last week showed a sharp drop in mortgage approvals in April. The BoE has raised interest rates four times since December, taking Bank Rate to 1.0%, and it is expected to increase them again next week after its June meeting.

Halifax said nine regions of the United Kingdom registered double-digit annual inflation, with only Yorkshire and the Humber, Scotland, and London in single figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022