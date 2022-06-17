Steps to clear arrears of small tea farmers being taken: TN Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to clear the arrears of nearly 15 crore tea growers, state MSME Minister T M Anbarasan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Nilgiris district after reviewing the progress of INDCOSERVE, the country's largest tea cooperative federation, Anbarasan said the government has allocated Rs 65 crore to modernise tea factories under the federation.

The federation is working with around 30,000 small tea growers and manufacturing about 13 million kilograms of black tea annually.

Stating that the federation is supplying quality tea without any adulteration, he said there is a proposal to send tea to other states in the country.

The minister also asked the small farmers to supply quality tea leaves to the factories to run the federation profitably.

