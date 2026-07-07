Kazakhstan's Crucial Decision: Fuel Request from Kyrgyzstan Amid Regional Crisis

Kazakhstan Will Consider A Request For Fuel Supplies From Neighbouring Kyrgyzstan As It Suffers From The Knockon Effect Of Shortages In Russia

Kazakhstan is set to weigh a request for fuel supplies from its neighbor, Kyrgyzstan, which pinpoints a growing regional impact from Russia's ongoing shortages. This announcement was made by Kazakhstan's Deputy Energy Minister Kayirkhan Tutkyshbayev during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Facing difficulties due to Russia's supply struggles stemming from Ukrainian attacks on refineries, Kyrgyzstan has turned to Kazakhstan, along with Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, to stabilize its fuel situation. With over 90% of its fuel coming from Russia, Kyrgyzstan's appeal underscores the severity of the crisis.

Tutkyshbayev was cautious about how Kazakhstan will proceed, emphasizing the need to prioritize national interest and maintain a balanced supply-demand equation within the nation. Although Kazakhstan produces nearly 2 million barrels of oil per day, making it the largest in Central Asia, it remains to be seen how it will handle this regional request.