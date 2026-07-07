Shresta Iyer Exits Lock Upp: A Tale of Self-Discovery and Resilience

Shresta Iyer, sister of renowned Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer, has been unexpectedly evicted from Netflix's reality show, Lock Upp. Her stint, which marked her first foray into reality television, was notably brief.

In an interview with ANI, Shresta reflected on her experience, candidly admitting that she felt out of place on the show. 'Being a part of a Netflix production was significant, but I realized it wasn't the right fit for me,' she observed, emphasizing the invaluable exposure and opportunity the platform provided despite her early exit.

Shresta recounted advice from her brother, Shreyas, before her participation. Despite his cricketing commitments, he urged her to remain calm and unaffected by potential provocations. On social media, where she enjoys a large following, Shresta continues to be a controversial figure, facing backlash, especially during the recent IPL season.