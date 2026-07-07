Japan's Supertankers Set Sail: Boosting Crude Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan Will Receive A Boost In Middle East Crude Supply This Month As Two More Stranded Japaneseowned Supertankers Carrying Saudi Oil Were Exiting The Strait Of Hormuz On Tuesday

Japan is set to receive a vital boost in its Middle East crude oil supply following the release of two Japanese-owned supertankers from the Strait of Hormuz, recent shipping data reveals. These tankers are part of a fleet that recently cleared the waterway, elevating the crude volume on Japanese vessels to 16 million barrels this week.

The ships belong to Nippon Yusen KK and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, each carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude since March 1st, according to Kpler data. While both companies have remained quiet on the developments, industry observers note this marks a significant movement of oil following earlier disruptions.

The conflict in the Gulf had previously cut Japan's oil imports to record lows this spring. With the latest release of vessels, various Japanese-linked carriers, including those managed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, are heading back to Japan. This resumption marks a potential rebound as Japan continues to deal with 94% import reliance on the Middle East.