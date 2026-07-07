A Downturn for Mainland China and Hong Kong Stocks
Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by a decline in property companies. Investors are looking forward to insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and upcoming domestic economic data, impacting the market's outlook.
The stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong closed lower on Tuesday.
The decline was mainly attributed to property companies as the biggest contributors to the dip.
Investors are anticipating important insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and new domestic economic data, which could influence future market directions.
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