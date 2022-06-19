Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 06:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 06:37 IST
Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government.

A PMO release said that the corridor is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes held at the place. "The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure," the release said.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

The release said that a unique component of the tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate the movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot. "It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and Public Announcement system inside the Tunnel," the release said.

This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. (ANI)

