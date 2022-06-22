Left Menu

SA Post Office appeals to customers sending airmail abroad

The Post Office said it has seen large volumes of mail sent to New Zealand since the reintroduction of airmail to the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:19 IST
SA Post Office appeals to customers sending airmail abroad
This comes after the airmail service between South Africa and China has resumed with immediate effect after the reopening of the Chinese borders. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has appealed to customers sending airmail abroad to ensure that items in the mail are permitted into the destination country.

This comes after the airmail service between South Africa and China has resumed with immediate effect after the reopening of the Chinese borders.

The Post Office said it has seen large volumes of mail sent to New Zealand since the reintroduction of airmail to the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sapo advised customers to use information provided by the website of the postal administration in the destination country to check for items that are allowed.

"The parcel should be sturdy, the address correct and the receiver's mobile phone number should appear on the parcel. The post office in the destination country needs it to send the receiver a text message to collect the item," the post office said.

New Zealand and Australia, for example, do not allow in any items made of wood or straw. This means that a traditional pencil, for example, will be confiscated.

Airmail to Germany and Brazil remains suspended owing to a lack of cargo space on aeroplanes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022