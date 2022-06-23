Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine stable

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were stable on Thursday, while reverse flows on the Yamal pipeline edged up, operator data showed. Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,236,731 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, unchanged from the previous day, operator company information showed.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when there are usually no flows. Russian gas producer Gazprom last week said capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Germany will on Thursday move up to Phase 2 of its three-tier emergency gas plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Economy Ministry declined to make a statement before a news conference set for 0800 GMT. Nominations for gas flow into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic meters (mcm) per day versus 36.7 mcm on Wednesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected at 42.6 mcm versus 41.9 mcm on Wednesday. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged up, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 1,179,713 kWh/h on Thursday morning, up from around 1,078,220 kWh/h the previous day, data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)