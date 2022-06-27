Left Menu

Gujarat civil engineer provides free education to underprivileged kids

A Gujarat-based civil engineer, Nikunj Trivedi, provides free education to children whose parents cannot afford tuition fees, on Vadodara's footpath.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-06-2022 05:38 IST
A Gujarat-based civil engineer, Nikunj Trivedi, provides free education to children whose parents cannot afford tuition fees, on Vadodara's footpath. Nikunj teaches underprivileged students of private and government schools on the pavement in Vadodara to spread awareness about the importance of education among children.

"Around 95-100 children from KG to 10th standard come here to study. Some of them go to the government and private schools but their parents can't afford tuition, so I teach them for free," Nikunj told ANI. Apart from clearing the basic concepts in various subjects, he also focuses on language by making them write in Gujarati, English and Hindi.

"I teach the students of standard 5-10 their syllabus and clear the basics of younger students; make them write in Gujarati, English and Hindi. Public helps us (financially) and I pay the school fees of 5-6 students," he added. Nikunj also said that the students whom he taught before are now helping him to teach others. (ANI)

