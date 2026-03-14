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Temporary Reprieve for Somali TPS Holders

A federal judge in Boston temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for nearly 1,100 Somali immigrants, delaying the implementation of this policy change initially set for March 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:45 IST
Temporary Reprieve for Somali TPS Holders
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A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali immigrants.

Issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, the order prevents the termination of TPS for approximately 1,100 Somali nationals, originally slated to take effect on March 17.

This decision highlights the ongoing legal challenges against the administration's immigration policies, offering a temporary relief for those at risk of losing their legal protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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