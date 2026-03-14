CTD's Bold Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In a decisive intelligence-based operation, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department neutralized six terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation in Shagai, Lakki Marwat, led to an hour-long gunfight. The CTD retrieved weapons and identification of the terrorists is ongoing to apprehend their accomplices.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation late Friday, neutralizing six terrorists in the Shagai area of Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The tense encounter resulted in an hour-long shootout as terrorists opened fire on the approaching CTD team, compelling law enforcement to retaliate.
As the gunfight concluded, an array of weaponry was recovered from the terrorists, including four Kalashnikovs, two 9mm pistols, eight hand grenades, and an improvised explosive device. These findings underscore the significant threat posed by these assailants to the region.
The identity verification of the deceased terrorists is presently underway. Moving forward, the CTD aims to dismantle the terror network further by targeting facilitators and associates linked with the neutralized individuals, the department's spokesman revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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