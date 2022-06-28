Left Menu

Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbours

Moldova was also synchronised with the continental system.ENTSO-E, whose 39 members operate the worlds largest interconnected electrical grid, said commercial exchanges with the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems will start on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania.Trade on other interconnections Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, and Moldova-Romania is expected to start at a later stage, with capacity set to 100 megawatts in the first phase, ENTSO-E said.ENTSO-E said in March that the move will help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems.Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:36 IST
Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighbouring European countries later this week as it continues to move away from Russia's sphere of influence, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) said on Tuesday. The Belgian-based association, which represents dozens of transmission system operators in Europe, said the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronisation of power systems in March. Following the Russian invasion, engineers linked Ukraine to the continental grid to allow the country to decouple its power system from Russia. Moldova was also synchronised with the continental system.

ENTSO-E, whose 39 members operate the world's largest interconnected electrical grid, said commercial exchanges with the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems will start on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania.

Trade on other interconnections (Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, and Moldova-Romania) is expected to start at a later stage, with capacity set to 100 megawatts in the first phase, ENTSO-E said.

ENTSO-E said in March that the move will help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems.

Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia's grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022