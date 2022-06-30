Pope implicitly accuses Russia of aggression, imperialism in Ukraine
30-06-2022
Pope Francis on Thursday implicitly accused Russia of "armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism" in Ukraine, calling the conflict a "cruel and senseless war of aggression".
The pope was speaking to a delegation of Orthodox leaders who had come to Rome for a religious celebration on Wednesday.
