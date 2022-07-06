Left Menu

Alastair Carruthers appointed as Chair of New Zealand Film Commission

“Alastair brings significant leadership experience, a wealth of film and screen sector knowledge, and a necessary understanding of the industry, which will all stand him in good stead in his new role,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Alastair Carruthers has been appointed as Chair of the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) with his term starting 1 October 2022, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"Alastair's previous roles include being Chief Executive of Unitec, Kensington Swan and Chapman Tripp. His governance prowess is also exemplified in past roles such as Chair of the Arts Council, Chair of the Te Papa Foundation, the Royal New Zealand Ballet Board, and the Ministerial Taskforce on Cultural Philanthropy.

"Alastair's involvement in the arts and culture sector has also seen him as Commissioner for the Venice Biennale and producer of several films.

"I extend my gratitude to outgoing Chair Dame Kerry Prendergast for her service as Chair of the board since 2016. She has steered the Film Commission board through extraordinary times, particularly when the film and screen industry across the world witnessed some of its greatest struggles due to the COVID pandemic.

"The NZFC is a key contributor to Aotearoa New Zealand's thriving culture, and ensures home-grown talents are provided with opportunities to flourish through film and screen. That's why it's really important that the NZFC has a well-connected and experienced board that can support this kaupapa," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Dame Kerry will complete her term at the end of September 2022.

