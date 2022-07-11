Uniper bailout talks to be concluded 'soon', says German EconMin spokesperson

Discussions about a bailout for German utility Uniper are not easy but the government hopes to be able to announce a solution "soon", said an Economy Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson did not give further details about the talks.

Uniper, Germany's biggest importer and storer of gas, this month asked for a German government bailout, warning losses due to reduced supplies from Russia and soaring gas prices could reach 10 billion euros ($10.1 billion) this year.

