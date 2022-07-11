Ukraine calls for weapons supplies to punish Russia for citizenship decree

Ukraine called on its partners on Monday to impose new sanctions on Russia and step up supplies of heavy weapons to Kyiv to punish Moscow for simplifying the Russian naturalisation procedure for Ukrainian citizens.

In a statement on its website that quoted the foreign ministry, the ministry described the move by Moscow as an encroachment on Ukrainian sovereignty and said it was inconsistent with principles of international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)