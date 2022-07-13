Left Menu

Ethanol blending in fuel crucial for energy security: minister

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:35 IST
Rameswar Teli Image Credit: Twitter (@BJP4Assam)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Rameswar Teli has said augmenting ethanol blending in fuel was critical for the energy security of the country as it would help in reducing the import of fuels.

Teli said exploration for oil and natural gas would start soon in Meghalaya and other states of the Northeast, adding that the Union government was focusing on it to make India a self-reliant country in energy requirements.

The minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said work on meeting the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol was on track.

''Augmenting ethanol blending in fuel is critical for the energy security of the country and it will help in reducing import of fuels,'' Teli said at an event in Shillong on Tuesday.

It will also encourage farmers to come forward to contribute to the supply of ethanol, helping them in increasing their incomes, according to the minister.

Teli underscored that gas pipelines would be laid across all the northeastern states and each household would be given direct gas connection, adding that the project to lay the pipeline would be executed by the Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd and work would start ''very soon''.

Teli, who is also the minister of state for labor and employment, is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya to review the status of the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes.

At the Shillong event, he distributed free Ujjwala 2.0 LPG connections and other labor ministry schemes to the beneficiaries.

Teli said 62 percent of the target of the Ujjwala scheme had been achieved in the state, urging the government to match the national average of 90 percent.

