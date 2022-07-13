Bihar Police bust potential terror module allegedly linked to extremist organisation PFI

Bihar Police on Wednesday busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. Manish Kumar, ASP, Phulwari Sharif in Patna, said an excerpt from an eight-page-long document the accused shared titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".

He said that two including a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who is also a current member of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez have been arrested. "Two indulging in anti-India activities were arrested. For the past two months, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and while staying in hotels," he said.

Kumar said that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned. The police official said that Parvez also raised funds in lakhs. He said locals were taught to use swords and knives in name of martial arts and the accused instigated others toward religious violence.

"On July 6-7, in name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. They instigated others toward religious violence. We have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, ED is being involved for the same," said Kumar. He said their internal document is very objectionable and talks of "rule of Islam in India".

Kumar said an excerpt from an eight-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, "PFI confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community and bring back the glory," he added. He said the document mentions that in case of a full-fledged showdown with the state, "apart from relying on cadres we would need help from friendly Islamic countries."

"In the last few years PFI has developed friendly relations with Turkey, a flag-bearer of Islam," the police official quoted from the document. The Kerala High Court observed in May this year that PFI and its political wing SDPI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. It, however, said that these organisations are not banned.

The bench of Justice K Haripal made the observation while dismissing the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith "No doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organisations," the court had said. (ANI)

