G20 finance chair warns on risks to poor countries if no consensus
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:26 IST
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday failure by G20 finance chiefs meeting in Bali to reach consensus could be catastrophic for low-income countries amid soaring food and energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
In her opening remarks to the meeting, Sri Mulyani said Indonesia would be an honest broker and find creative solutions to overcome the "triple threat" of surging commodity prices, global inflation and war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indrawati
- Bali
- Indonesia
- Ukraine
- Indonesian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisia freeze bank accounts of head of Ennahda party Ghannouchi and former PM Jebali
Not 'business as usual' for G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali
Resul Pookutty calls 'RRR' 'gay love story', 'Baahubali' producer Shobu Yarlagadda criticises
EAM Jaishankar & Chinese FM Wang meet in Bali
Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G-20 talks in Bali