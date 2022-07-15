Left Menu

G20 finance chair warns on risks to poor countries if no consensus

Updated: 15-07-2022 06:26 IST
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday failure by G20 finance chiefs meeting in Bali to reach consensus could be catastrophic for low-income countries amid soaring food and energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

In her opening remarks to the meeting, Sri Mulyani said Indonesia would be an honest broker and find creative solutions to overcome the "triple threat" of surging commodity prices, global inflation and war.

