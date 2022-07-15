Biden to discuss energy security during talks in Saudi, says advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss energy security with leaders of Gulf Arab oil producers during meetings in Saudi Arabia and he hopes to see more action by OPEC+ to boost crude output, the U.S. national security adviser said on Friday.

Speaking shortly before Biden arrived in the kingdom as part of his Middle East tour, Jake Sullivan said there were unlikely to be any bilateral announcements about energy from the talks.

