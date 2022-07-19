Left Menu

IndiGo puts LDF convener, two Youth Cong workers on 'no fly list' for unruly behaviour

IndiGo Airlines has put Kerala ruling front Left Democratic Front's (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers on 'no fly list' over their unruly act inside the aircraft when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board.

Updated: 19-07-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:52 IST
IndiGo Airlines has put Kerala ruling front Left Democratic Front's (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers on 'no fly list' over their unruly act inside the aircraft when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board. The action was taken following Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines on unruly passengers, IndiGo Airlines has set up a committee and based on findings three passengers have been put on 'no fly list'.

An incident of unruly behaviour or conduct occurred on June 13 on board IndiGo flight No. 6E - 7407 from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram ("Flight") involving Naveen Kumar RK, Farsin Majeed PP and EP Jayarajan wherein Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan was on board of the said flight. In accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3- AIR Transport Series M Part VI Issue II, IndiGo had referred the matter to the Internal Committee for Adjudication on Unruly Passengers and No Fly List ( "Internal Committee" ) constituted in terms of the CAR. The Internal Committee on July 16, passed its final order in the above-mentioned proceedings.

Internal Committee unanimously holds the unruly passengers Naveen Kumar RK and Farsin Majeed PP guilty of Level I offence under the CAR and further in view of the repenting attitude of the respondents, the committee holds that the passengers shall be banned for a period of 02 (two) week from the date of passing of this order and accordingly put above passengers in No-Fly list. Internal Committee unanimously holds the unruly passenger LDF convenor EP Jayarajan guilty of Level II offence under the CAR and further in view of the repenting attitude of the respondents, the committee holds that the passengers shall be banned for a period of 03 (three) weeks from the date of passing of this order and accordingly put above passenger in 'no-fly list'. (ANI)

