U.S. selects test plant for advanced nuclear reactor fuel

The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it had selected a design to build a multi-billion-dollar test nuclear reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory that could help to develop fuels for advanced nuclear reactors.

The Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR, was proposed in 2018 by the Trump administration, and if Congress provides funding, would be the first fast nuclear test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades. Backers say it would allow U.S. companies to conduct advanced technology and fuel tests without having to go to competitors in Russia and China.

The department plans to use the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Power Reactor Innovative Small Module as the basis for the VTR's design. "The VTR project would help modernize U.S. nuclear energy research and development infrastructure and dramatically accelerate the technology development for current and next-generation reactors," the Energy Department said about the design for the sodium-cooled fast test reactor.

In 2019, Reuters reported on internal Energy Department documents, revealed by a freedom of information request by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), that showed VTR's cost could be $3.9 billion to $6 billion, up to 40% more than a U.S. official had estimated earlier that year. Ed Lyman, a nuclear safety expert at U.S. said the current cost could be even higher with today's inflation and supply chain and workforce constraints.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest estimated cost for the project. The department has requested $45 million in the fiscal 2023 budget for the VTR, which would likely use uranium, plutonium, and zirconium as fuel. The Biden administration believes that nuclear power is critical to achieving the president's climate goals of decarbonizing the power grid by 2035 and the wider economy by 2050.

But one fuel that is likely to be used in high-tech reactors, called high assay low enriched uranium, or HALEU, with uranium enriched up to 20%, is mostly produced in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)