Saudi Arabia and France to boost renewable energy cooperation -SPA

Saudi Arabia and France have agreed to boost cooperation on renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, they said in a joint statement carried by Saudi's state news agency SPA after talks between Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron and Prince Mohammed also discussed the importance of stabilising global energy markets and supplies of wheat and grains, SPA added.

